J-Lo Wore a Nearly $10,000 Look — That Doesn’t Even Include Her Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted stepping out of 30 Rockefeller Plaza the other day (Aug 16.) While the former professional shortstop looked dapper, we couldn’t pull our eyes away from J-Lo’s stunning pink look.

The “World of Dance” judge, who is due to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards tomorrow, wore a soft pink silk dress from Valentino featuring a high collar, long sleeves and delicate ostrich plumes. The luxe design retails for $7,300.

A-Rod and J-Lo spotted in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash

From there, Lopez accessorized with a chic white leather Fendi Peekaboo mini handbag priced at $1,290. For footwear, she reached for pink leather crystal-embellished sandals featuring an open toe, a strappy design and a suede outer finish. The Gucci style costs $1,250, making her outfit $9,840.

J-Lo wearing a Valentino feather-trim silk dress. CREDIT: Splash

The 49-year-old “If You Had My Love” hitmaker further accessorized with Yeprem Chevalier diamond spiral hoop earrings rendered in 18-karat white gold. While they’re no longer available, they were originally priced at $56,00 via Móda Óperandi.

A closer look at J-Lo wearing Gucci crystal embellished sandals. CREDIT: Splash

