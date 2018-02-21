Hailey Baldwin Styled These Thigh-Highs Three Different Ways in One Day

Hailey Baldwin out and about during London Fashion Week.

Hailey Baldwin has a new favorite pair of boots and they make quite the street-style statement.

Hitting the streets during London Fashion Week on Monday, the model styled pointy black leather thigh-highs featuring a zipper detail down the middle from Monika Chiang with three completely different looks.

Leaving her hotel, Baldwin was first spotted wearing the Blair boot unzipped and tucked into light-wash denim jeans and paired with a black turtleneck sweater. Topping off her outfit, the 21-year-old added a long black wool coat and black Anine Bing Shane cashmere beanie.

Hailey Baldwin leaving her hotel. Rex Shutterstock

For the Miu Miu Women’s Tales dinner, Hailey teamed the bold booties boasting a 4.3 inch stiletto heel, which retail for $1,245, with a burgundy satin embellished playsuit from the Italian luxury brand’s resort ’18 collection

Hailey Baldwin wearing boots by Monika Chiang. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at Nobu, the Adidas model and FN Style Influencer, who’s stylist is Maeve Reilly, wore the Italian-made boots with a sold-out oversized white and blue striped cotton embroidered logo button-down shirt from Misbhv.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin accessorized with her go-to black leather Alexander Wang Rogue tote bag.

Shop the luxury look for yourself below.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s First NYFW Appearance Involved Adidas Tracksuits

Hailey Baldwin Shows Leggy Look in Pink Pumps at Star-Studded Tom Ford NYFW Show