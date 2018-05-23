Zendaya Makes Comfy Travel Style Look Chic in These Slick Studded All Saints Boots

As a celebrity who travels often, it can be difficult finding a balance between comfort and style for the airport. Yesterday morning, Zendaya delivered a look that accomplished both in the most effortless way.

The actress walked out of the terminal in L.A. rocking a casual outfit which included a gray hoodie layered underneath a black duster peacoat that she topped off with matching dark leggings. Though her coat added a level of elegance to her attire, it was the 21-year-old’s shiny All Saints boots that brought her travel outfit to another level.

Her footwear features a chunky 3-inch heel that can easily be dressed up — or in this case, down. What makes the footwear great for a day of jet setting is the comfy glove-like fit towards the tip and the back zipper. The design makes the trendy label’s Inez boots a breeze to take on and off when going through security.

One thing’s for sure, Zendaya’s shoe choice is certainly a step up from the conventional sneakers that many travelers wear. Since it tends to be cooler on planes and airports, boots can also be a great way to keep warm.

Click through below and grab a pair now at $348 for all those summer travel plans on the horizon.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day With Camila Cabello, Zendaya, and Other Celebs

Zendaya Does Five Outfits in One Day — Let’s Look at the Shoes