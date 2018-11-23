The Best Women’s Boot Deals From Zappos’ Black Friday Sale

If you’ve been looking to stock up on a fresh new pair of boots for the season, now’s your chance. In honor of Black Friday, Zappos is offering up to 50 percent off must-have cold weather styles from hundreds of brands like Ugg, Hunter, Cole Haan and more.

Below, shop our top picks from the sale, and head to zappos.com to check out all the discounted offerings while they’re still in stock.

Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots

Stay dry through any downpour with this high-gloss Hunter boot, complete with a quick-dry nylon lining and cushioned footbed for added comfort. Originally $150, this colorway is now $105.

Hunter Original tall gloss rain boots CREDIT: Zappos

Frye Melissa Button 2

Complete with a luxe leather finish and easy pull-on design, these sleek riding boots can easily be worn with anything in your closet. Down from $348, they’re now just $199.

Frye Melissa Button 2 CREDIT: Zappos

Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker

A classic hiker boot with a chic touch, the Cole Haan ZeroGrand Explorer Hiker features a light-wash waterproof exterior and cozy shearling lining. Originally $280, the pair is now $140.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Kristin

Beyond its stylish wedge heel, this style features Ugg’s signature wool insole for added arch support, enhanced traction and Scotchgard protectant to keep the pair looking brand new through rain and snow. Reduced from $150, they’re now $110.

UGG Kristin CREDIT: Zappos

Cole Haan Arden Grand Bootie

Another Cole Haan style, these staple black booties are a steal at just $140 (originally $280). Bonus: They offer a manageable 2.5-inch heel height and slightly padded footbed for effortless all-day wear.

Cole Haan Arden Grand bootie CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

What to Buy From Foot Locker’s Huge Black Friday Sale

Where to Score the Best Deals On Sneakers This Black Friday