8 Knee-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $45

It seems as though ankle boots and thigh-highs get all the attention, but classic knee-high styles will always remain a closet staple. To that end, we rounded up eight pairs that boast a range of price points (from $45 to $300) that fit any shopping budget.
Indigo Rd. Soctober
At nearly 50 percent off, you can’t go wrong with Indigo Rd.’s Western-inspired boots. This style offers pull tabs and faux leather with stitch detailing seen in a cognac colorway.
White Mountain Lida
White Mountain’s buckle boots offer just the right amount of hardware on its slouch design. On sale, these faux-leather boots are only $65 and feature a lightly padded footbed and side zipper closure.
Dr. Scholl’s Baker
These smooth black boots by Dr. Scholl’s offer a wide-calf fit. The shoes are also detailed with a stacked heel, shock absorption insole and stud accents.
Vince Camuto Sarelia
Vince Camuto’s Sarelia boot, seen in pumpernickel suede, offers a great colorway for the fall and winter seasons. It features a pull-on style with an adjustable tie in the back and is designed with a block heel and pointed-toe silhouette. Plus, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.
Sam Edelman
The Penny boot by Sam Edelman provides an update to the classic black leather knee-high boot by offering a slanted shaft and wider calf. The style is also available in regular calf size and designed in the same burnished leather finish.
Something Navy
Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind popular fashion blog Something Navy, has introduced her new label with Nordstrom. The line includes a wide range of product, including basics, outerwear and shoes. In her debut collection, she updated the knee-high boot with a cuffed shaft and slimmed-down block heel, which is available in a light gray suede.
Nine West Cheyin
Elongate your legs in the Cheyin boot from Nine West. It’s designed with a chunky heel, vertical seaming and a pointy cap toe. This sleek and chic boot is also available in black leather.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Skylar
Karl Lagerfeld gives the moto look a sophisticated spin by adorning these knee-high boots with gold chainlink hardware. They feature a memory foam cushioned footbed and stretch suede material to give you a fitted look.
Eileen Fisher Dito
These black suede below-the-knee boots by Eileen Fisher boast a pull-on silhouette that sits on a tapered heel.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
