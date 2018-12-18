Sign up for our newsletter today!

8 Knee-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $45

By Nikara Johns
tan knee high boots
Vince Camuto Sarelia boot.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

It seems as though ankle boots and thigh-highs get all the attention, but classic knee-high styles will always remain a closet staple. To that end, we rounded up eight pairs that boast a range of price points (from $45 to $300) that fit any shopping budget.

Indigo Rd. Soctober

At nearly 50 percent off, you can’t go wrong with Indigo Rd.’s Western-inspired boots. This style offers pull tabs and faux leather with stitch detailing seen in a cognac colorway.

Indigo Rd. Soctober boot
Indigo Rd. Soctober boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Indigo Rd. Soctober $45, was $89
Buy it

White Mountain Lida

White Mountain’s buckle boots offer just the right amount of hardware on its slouch design. On sale, these faux-leather boots are only $65 and feature a lightly padded footbed and side zipper closure.

White Mountain Lida boot
White Mountain Lida boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: White Mountain Lida $65, was $99
Buy it

Dr. Scholl’s Baker

These smooth black boots by Dr. Scholl’s offer a wide-calf fit. The shoes are also detailed with a stacked heel, shock absorption insole and stud accents.

Dr. Scholl's Baker wide calf boot
Dr. Scholl’s Baker wide-calf boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Dr. Scholl's Baker $88, was $110
Buy it

Vince Camuto Sarelia

Vince Camuto’s Sarelia boot, seen in pumpernickel suede, offers a great colorway for the fall and winter seasons. It features a pull-on style with an adjustable tie in the back and is designed with a block heel and pointed-toe silhouette. Plus, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.

Vince Camuto Sarelia boot
Vince Camuto Sarelia boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Camuto Sarelia $108, was $180
Buy it

Sam Edelman

The Penny boot by Sam Edelman provides an update to the classic black leather knee-high boot by offering a slanted shaft and wider calf. The style is also available in regular calf size and designed in the same burnished leather finish.

 

Sam Edelman Penny boot
Sam Edelman Penny boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Sam Edelman Penny $150
Buy it

Something Navy

Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind popular fashion blog Something Navy, has introduced her new label with Nordstrom. The line includes a wide range of product, including basics, outerwear and shoes. In her debut collection, she updated the knee-high boot with a cuffed shaft and slimmed-down block heel, which is available in a light gray suede.

 

Something Navy Mia Boots
Something Navy Mia knee-high boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Something Navy Mia $160
Buy it

Nine West Cheyin

Elongate your legs in the Cheyin boot from Nine West. It’s designed with a chunky heel, vertical seaming and a pointy cap toe. This sleek and chic boot is also available in black leather.

 

Nine West Cheyin Boots
Nine West Cheyin cap toe boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Nine West Chevin $110, was $189
Buy it

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Skylar

Karl Lagerfeld gives the moto look a sophisticated spin by adorning these knee-high boots with gold chainlink hardware. They feature a memory foam cushioned footbed and stretch suede material to give you a fitted look.

 

Karl Largerfeld Paris Boots
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Skylar boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Skylar $229
Buy it

Eileen Fisher Dito

These black suede below-the-knee boots by Eileen Fisher boast a pull-on silhouette that sits on a tapered heel.

 

Eileen Fisher Ditto boot
Eileen Fisher Ditto boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Eileen Fisher Dito $300
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

