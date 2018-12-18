8 Knee-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $45

Indigo Rd. Soctober boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

White Mountain Lida

White Mountain’s buckle boots offer just the right amount of hardware on its slouch design. On sale, these faux-leather boots are only $65 and feature a lightly padded footbed and side zipper closure.

White Mountain Lida boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Baker

These smooth black boots by Dr. Scholl’s offer a wide-calf fit. The shoes are also detailed with a stacked heel, shock absorption insole and stud accents.

Dr. Scholl’s Baker wide-calf boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Camuto Sarelia

Vince Camuto’s Sarelia boot, seen in pumpernickel suede, offers a great colorway for the fall and winter seasons. It features a pull-on style with an adjustable tie in the back and is designed with a block heel and pointed-toe silhouette. Plus, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.

Vince Camuto Sarelia boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sam Edelman

The Penny boot by Sam Edelman provides an update to the classic black leather knee-high boot by offering a slanted shaft and wider calf. The style is also available in regular calf size and designed in the same burnished leather finish.

Buy: Sam Edelman Penny $150 Buy it Something Navy Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind popular fashion blog Something Navy, has introduced her new label with Nordstrom. The line includes a wide range of product, including basics, outerwear and shoes. In her debut collection, she updated the knee-high boot with a cuffed shaft and slimmed-down block heel, which is available in a light gray suede. Something Navy Mia knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Something Navy Mia $160 Buy it

Nine West Cheyin

Elongate your legs in the Cheyin boot from Nine West. It’s designed with a chunky heel, vertical seaming and a pointy cap toe. This sleek and chic boot is also available in black leather.