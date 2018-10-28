These Are the Most Popular Fall Boots for Women, According to Zappos

There’s no limit to the fabulous fall boot options this season, meaning it can be easy to get overwhelmed in your quest for the perfect pair. To help simplify your search, we’ve scoured Zappos.com — a treasure trove of chic comfort-driven looks — to see what customers are buying. From bold leopard-print looks to wear-with-everything staple booties, shop the must-have styles flying off shelves right now.

UGG Sienna

With over 1,000 reviews (78 percent of which are five stars), these Ugg rainboots are a go-to for wet weather. Available in matte and shiny finishes, as well as over a dozen different hues, the stylish boots also feature a wool lining — so you can even wear them in the snow and stay warm. Even better, they retail for just $70.

UGG Sienna CREDIT: Zappos

Blundstone BL558

There’s so much to love about this signature Chelsea style. A lug sole makes it on-trend, while elastic gore panels and front and back pull tabs allow for easy on-and-off access.

Blundstone BL558 CREDIT: Zappos

Franco Sarto Orchard

Looking for a standout boot that’s also super-functional? These leopard-print booties, complete with a moderate stacked heeled and contoured footbed for arch support, are a great pick.

Franco Sarto Orchard CREDIT: Zappos

Vince Camuto Prafinta

Over 65 percent of customers gave this style top ratings, and it’s not hard to see why. The Western-style cutouts pay homage to one of this season’s hottest trends, with horseshoe-shaped embellishments only adding to the effect.

Vince Camuto Prafinta CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Penny Leather Riding Boot

Burnished toe details and snap closures add a modern touch to this classic riding boot. Plus, the the pair is also available in wide shaft sizes to accommodate wide calves.

Sam Edelman Penny leather riding boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Clarks Verona Trish

A staple black boot belongs in every girl’s wardrobe. Consumers love this option from Clarks, not only because it can transition from daytime to evening cocktails effortlessly but since it features a cushioned footbed for long-lasting comfort.

Clarks Verona Trish CREDIT: Zappos

