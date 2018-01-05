5 Winter Boots to Keep You Warm & Dry — Plus They’re on Sale

Winter has clearly arrived and with a bomb cyclone, no less.

As the entire East Coast — from parts of Florida all the way up to Maine — grapples with heavy snow piles and bitter temperatures, one of the most essential items you’ll need in your wardrobe is a pair of warm, waterproof winter boots.

But we get it: Your post-Christmas bank account doesn’t leave much room for extras. So here are five looks that are tough enough to hand the chill, and they’re marked down at reduced prices. Warming up to the idea yet?

1. Sorel Winter Carnival Boot

Now marked down 15 percent, this cute Sorel style comes with a Sherpa Pile snow cuff for extra warmth.

2. Ugg Adirondack II Waterproof Boot

This fashionable winter boot can handle any weather. It features a Vibram rubber outsole to prevent slippage and waterproof leather upper. And best of all, it’s now 20 percent off.

3. Khombu Merrit Cold-Weather Boot

Macy’s is offering this waterproof quilted pull-on boot at a extra 15 percent discount with a special code. Click through to get the deal.

4. Pajar Canada Natasha Boot

This leather-and-textile pull-on style features a faux-fur collar that can be worn up for warmth or folded down for an extra-chic look. And at a 60 percent markdown, it’s hard to pass up.

5. Kamik Seattle 2 Snow Boots

Both waterproof and insulated, this burgundy colored snow boot is able to handle temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Sierra Trading Post is now offering the look for more than 60 percent off.