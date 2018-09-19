People Are Buying These $23 Cowboy Boots Like Crazy on Amazon

It’s no secret that when something gains traction on Amazon, it’s wise to pay attention. The latest find customers can’t seem to stop raving about? West Blvd’s Miami Cowboy Western Boots, which have currently amassed more than 700 five-star reviews.

Starting at just $23, the rodeo-inspired boots features subtle quilted details and elegant stitching for a chic yet affordable take on one of the season’s hottest footwear trends. Available in a range of fall-ready hues, the boots also pair well with any outfit — from jeans and a tee to a floral dress and tights — so you’re bound to get tons of wear out of them.

As far as comfort goes, the boots don’t seem to skimp in that department, either. Featuring a moderate 2.5 inch heel, cushioned insole and roomy toe box, the boots have been lauded by customers for their ultra-wearable fit straight out of the box.

“I put them on this morning for the first time and it feels like I’ve worn them for months,” one reviewer wrote. “That factor, combined with their versatility, wallet-friendly price point and my free prime two-day delivery makes me want to cry tears of joy. You will not be disappointed with these boots!!”

One word of advice? You’ll want nab your favorite style ASAP, as many sizes have already sold out. Below, shop your must-have look while you still can.

West Blvd Miami cowboy western boots. CREDIT: Amazon

