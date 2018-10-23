Undefeated and Bape Rework Timberland’s Classic 6-Inch Boot

Sneaker retailer Undefeated is rooted in the West Coast, but its latest multilabel collab reimagines an East Coast winter streetwear staple.

The L.A.-based boutique teamed up with Bape and Timberland for its latest footwear drop, a new take on the 6-inch Timberland boot. But the three brands didn’t overhaul the classic look. Instead, subtle changes have been introduced, making it different enough to consider a must-have while maintaining its beloved aesthetics.

Undefeated x Bape x Timberland 6-inch boot CREDIT: Undefeated

Bape put its stamp on the wheat-colored nubuck boot with its signature camouflage print, which is featured in a panel near the collar. The collaboration also features a hang tag, insoles and a woven tongue label with Undefeated, Bape and Timberland branding.

The Undefeated x Bape x Timberland 6-inch boot arrives Saturday at Bape and Undefeated stores, as well as via Undefeated.com, and will retail for $220.

A close-up of the Undefeated x Bape x Timberland 6-inch boot hangtag. CREDIT: Undefeated

The insoles of the Undefeated x Bape x Timberland 6-inch boot. CREDIT: Undefeated

Another look at the Undefeated x Bape x Timberland 6-inch boot. CREDIT: Undefeated

