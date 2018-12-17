Tons of Women’s Uggs Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

Ever since Ugg defined early-aughts fashion with its amorphous sheepskin offerings, the style has become one of the more recognizable boots to date. And even in spite of its controversial past, it’s hard to resist a pair when it’s freezing outside (and it looks as though countless celebrities can’t resist them, either).

If you don’t already own a pair, prep for impending inclement weather with any one of these Uggs that are currently up to 43 percent off at Zappos. Check out our favorite discounted looks below and head to Zappos.com to shop all the styles while they’re still in stock.

Ugg Classic Glitter Patchwork

This metallic patchwork style will brighten up even the dreariest of days. Originally $190, it’s now $119.

UGG Classic Glitter Patchwork CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Kasen

A durable rubber block heel and exterior fur lining make these ankle boots the perfect mix of comfy and stylish. Down from $150, they’re now $119.

UGG Kasen CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Abree Short II

For an elevated twist on the brand’s most classic style, try the Abree Short, which features an asymmetrical topline and side zipper for easy on and off access. Originally $250, the pair is now $167.

UGG Abree Short II CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Bailey Bow Short Ruffle

Bow details on the back offer a flirty touch to this cozy silhouette. Down from $220, the pair is now $148.

UGG Bailey Bow Short Ruffle CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Bailey Button Bling

Add a subtle dose of bling to your look with this glamorous boot, including Swarovski crystal buttons and elastic band for an ultracomfortable fit. Reduced from $220, the pair is now $198.

UGG Bailey Button Bling CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Lane Metallic

Made with a flexible rubber outsole, this luxurious slip-on can easily be worn both in and outdoors. Originally $100, the style is on sale for $58.

UGG Lane Metallic CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Aldon

Complete with a water-resistant leather upper and moisture-wicking wool lining, this cute foldover style will help you stay warm and dry in wet weather. Plus, it’s currently 30 percent off (was $200, now $140).

UGG Aldon CREDIT: Zappos

