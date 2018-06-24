Here’s How Young Style Stars Are Making This Heritage Brand Insta-Cool

As one of the world’s most recognized Western boot brands — with a tradition dating back to 1911 — Tony Lama knows how to produce a quality product.

And now the iPhone generation is getting in on the storied label’s style with help from Beverly Hills, Calif., boutique Madison, which sources fresh designers and utilizes the power of social media to draw in young customers.

“[Tony Lama brand] reached out to me to get back in the fashion scene. I said, ‘let me get into the archives and study a bit,'” Madison founder David Assil said of his store’s curated range during an interview with FN.

What emerged from Assil’s studying is a seven-piece archive collection of Tony Lama boots exclusive to Madison.

Assil also suggested that the brand adjust its silhouette to better align with how young shoppers dress. “They’re shorter because a lot of girls don’t want to wear tall boots. I told them what to actually make — the sole, the heels,” he explained.

The collection combines Tony Lama’s attention to craftsmanship — each boot is handmade and cut in the U.S. — with Madison’s roster of celebrity influencers showcasing how to style the footwear for summer, including “Dance Moms” star Kendall Vertes and supermodel Tina Kunakey.

The boots debuted at Coachella in April and are available to shop on Madison’s website and in-store. The styles range in price from $595 to $995.

Tony Lama Electric Blue Goat Leather 'MA1013L' Western Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison

