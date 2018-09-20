Timberland Pays Homage to Two Iconic Boots With New Styles for Fall

In light of today’s ongoing fixation with nostalgia, it’s become expected for brands to look to the past for future designs. And Timberland, the heritage outdoor lifestyle brand whose heavy-duty six-inch boots have reached icon-level status, has done just that for its fall ’18 season.

The label unearthed its 1978 classic hiking boots — a no-nonsense pair with premium leather uppers and striking red laces — and reimagined them 40 years later as the 1978 Aerocore Hiker. The most obvious change is the new sneaker-boot silhouette, a style to accommodate the athletic-inspired aerodynamic outsole for high-rebound cushioning and OrthoLite comfort foam footbeds designed for comfort and support. The laces, too, have been updated with climbing rope-inspired ties. Everything else, like its durability and tried-and-true waterproof membranes, has remained unchanged.

The brand’s famous Premium 6-Inch Boots — the one that has been worn by everyone, from construction workers to Kanye West — was also a source of inspiration for a brand new style. Designed with the city streets in mind, the boot, like the new 1978 Aerocore Hiker, has been transformed into a sneaker-boot hybrid. Called the CityForce Boots, the design boasts the same signature yellow hue and six-inch height, but features sneaker-like treads and a performance-driven outsole.

Both boots are set to make its national debut this week in the brand’s fall campaign, which revolves around the tagline “Born in the woods, raised in the city” with the message that these styles are designed to fit every lifestyle, from the outdoors to urban life.

The 1978 Aerocore Hiker is now available at Timberland.com, but the CityForce Boots won’t be available for purchase until Oct. 18. Scroll through for a glimpse at the campaign.

