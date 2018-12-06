The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter

Winter boots get a bad rap for being clunky and unfashionable. It’s a challenge to find a pair that are, dare we say, actually stylish. Thankfully, however, you don’t have to sacrifice having warm and dry feet to look flawless from head to toe.

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of chic waterproof winter boots that defy the standards, from fan-favorite brands like Sorel and Ugg to lesser-known labels you’ll be eager to add to your shopping cart.

Sorel Slimpack II Lace Shearling Boot

Perfect for those who love Sorel but shy away from its typically heavy-duty styles, the Slimpack offers a sleeker silhouette, shearling collar and elegant heel— while still maintaining the brand’s beloved cold-weather features.

Sorel Slimpack II lace shearling boot CREDIT: Sorel

North Face Microbaffle Waterproof ThermoBall Insulated Winter Boot

Pair this puffer-inspired style with a sweater dress or your favorite pair of jeans for a cute, laidback look. Plus, the pair is insulated for superior warmth and even offers a temperature-sensitive sole for flexibility and traction on wet surfaces.

North Face Microbaffle waterproof ThermoBall winter boot CREDIT: Nordstrom

Ugg Fraser

Complete with added fur on the hem and tongue, this hiker-inspired option from Ugg is especially on-trend and cozy. Bonus: It also features a foam insole for a plush ride underfoot.

UGG Fraser CREDIT: Zappos

Kamik Bailee

For a fuller coverage option, this tall style features a waterproof nylon upper, subtle wedge heel and an insulated yet moisture-wicking lining to keep your warm and dry all season long.

Kamik Bailee CREDIT: Zappos

Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot

A sleek and slim silhouette, this zip-up style is warm via a plush faux-fur lining and provides stability thanks to anti-slip technology.