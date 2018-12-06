Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
CREDIT: Zappos

Winter boots get a bad rap for being clunky and unfashionable. It’s a challenge to find a pair that are, dare we say, actually stylish. Thankfully, however, you don’t have to sacrifice having warm and dry feet to look flawless from head to toe.

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of chic waterproof winter boots that defy the standards, from fan-favorite brands like Sorel and Ugg to lesser-known labels you’ll be eager to add to your shopping cart.

Sorel Slimpack II Lace Shearling Boot

Perfect for those who love Sorel but shy away from its typically heavy-duty styles, the Slimpack offers a sleeker silhouette, shearling collar and elegant heel— while still maintaining the brand’s beloved cold-weather features.

Sorel Slimpack II Lace Shearling Boot
Sorel Slimpack II lace shearling boot
CREDIT: Sorel

Buy: Sorel Slimpack II Shearling Boot $155
Buy it

North Face Microbaffle Waterproof ThermoBall Insulated Winter Boot

Pair this puffer-inspired style with a sweater dress or your favorite pair of jeans for a cute, laidback look. Plus, the pair is insulated for superior warmth and even offers a temperature-sensitive sole for flexibility and traction on wet surfaces.

North Face Microbaffle Waterproof ThermoBall Insulated Winter Boot
North Face Microbaffle waterproof ThermoBall winter boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: North Face ThermoBall winter boot $90
Buy it

Ugg Fraser

Complete with added fur on the hem and tongue, this hiker-inspired option from Ugg is especially on-trend and cozy. Bonus: It also features a foam insole for a plush ride underfoot.

UGG Fraser
UGG Fraser
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: UGG Fraser $110
Buy it

Kamik Bailee

For a fuller coverage option, this tall style features a waterproof nylon upper, subtle wedge heel and an insulated yet moisture-wicking lining to keep your warm and dry all season long.

Kamik Bailee
Kamik Bailee
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Kamik Bailee $100
Buy it

Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot

A sleek and slim silhouette, this zip-up style is warm via a plush faux-fur lining and provides stability thanks to anti-slip technology.

Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot
Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot $170
Buy it

Bos and Co. Springfield Waterproof Winter Boot

Combat the elements in this cozy foldover style, which is regulated to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -13ºF.

Bos and Co. Springfield Waterproof Winter Boot
Bos and Co. Springfield waterproof winter boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Bos and Co. Springfield Boot $220
Buy it

Ilse Jacobsen RUB 47′ Short Waterproof Rain Boot

Designed in Denmark, this chunky chelsea boot offers a sole that’s not only slip-resistant, but thick enough to provide insulation from chilled surfaces. Its exterior is made with natural rubber from renewable resources, so you can feel even better about your purchase.

Ilse Jacobsen RUB 47' Short Waterproof Rain Boot
Ilse Jacobsen RUB 47′ short waterproof rain boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Ilse Jacobsen RUB 47' Rain Boot $219
Buy it

North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Mesh

This sporty style includes a rubber sole like your favorite pair of kicks, but with the addition of special grip for enhanced traction.

North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Mesh
North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz mesh
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Mesh $130
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

I Tried Warming Socks for Winter, and It Changed My Life

6 Ultra-Cozy Après-Ski Boots That Go Beyond the Slopes

The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad