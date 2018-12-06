The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter

Winter boots get a bad rap for being clunky and unfashionable. It’s a challenge to find a pair that are, dare we say, actually stylish. Thankfully, however, you don’t have to sacrifice having warm and dry feet to look flawless from head to toe.
Below, we’ve rounded up a range of chic waterproof winter boots that defy the standards, from fan-favorite brands like Sorel and Ugg to lesser-known labels you’ll be eager to add to your shopping cart.
Sorel Slimpack II Lace Shearling Boot
Perfect for those who love Sorel but shy away from its typically heavy-duty styles, the Slimpack offers a sleeker silhouette, shearling collar and elegant heel— while still maintaining the brand’s beloved cold-weather features.
North Face Microbaffle Waterproof ThermoBall Insulated Winter Boot
Pair this puffer-inspired style with a sweater dress or your favorite pair of jeans for a cute, laidback look. Plus, the pair is insulated for superior warmth and even offers a temperature-sensitive sole for flexibility and traction on wet surfaces.
Ugg Fraser
Complete with added fur on the hem and tongue, this hiker-inspired option from Ugg is especially on-trend and cozy. Bonus: It also features a foam insole for a plush ride underfoot.
Kamik Bailee
For a fuller coverage option, this tall style features a waterproof nylon upper, subtle wedge heel and an insulated yet moisture-wicking lining to keep your warm and dry all season long.
Cougar Gabby Waterproof Boot
A sleek and slim silhouette, this zip-up style is warm via a plush faux-fur lining and provides stability thanks to anti-slip technology.
Bos and Co. Springfield Waterproof Winter Boot
Combat the elements in this cozy foldover style, which is regulated to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -13ºF.
Ilse Jacobsen RUB 47′ Short Waterproof Rain Boot
Designed in Denmark, this chunky chelsea boot offers a sole that’s not only slip-resistant, but thick enough to provide insulation from chilled surfaces. Its exterior is made with natural rubber from renewable resources, so you can feel even better about your purchase.
North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Mesh
This sporty style includes a rubber sole like your favorite pair of kicks, but with the addition of special grip for enhanced traction.
