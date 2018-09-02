Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Ankle Boots to Shop from Nordstrom’s End-of-Summer Sale — Up to 50 Percent Off

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Tory Burch Marsden bootie.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom is having an end-of-summer sale now through Sept. 9 that you’re not going to want to miss out on. The department store chain is offering up to 50 percent off on select styles, including ankle boots that are perfect for fall.

With that in mind, scroll through to shop our picks of some of best booties marked down right now.

1. Tory Burch Marsden Bootie

Tory Burch’s luxe tan suede ankle boots featuring double-ring T logo gold hardware and a stacked wooden heel are 40 percent off. They’re also available in olive green and black.

tory burch marsden bootie

Buy: Tory Burch Marsden Bootie $238.80
Buy it

2. Rag & Bone Romi Chelsea Bootie

Rag & Bone’s Romi black Chelsea bootie, boasting a chunky block heel and the brand’s signature dome studs detailing the welt, is half off its original price of nearly $600.

rag and bone Romi Chelsea Bootie

Buy: Rag & Bone Romi Chelsea Bootie $297.49
Buy it

3. Tony Bianco Simbai Western Boot

For just $100 and change, cop these studded black leather Western-inspired almond-toe booties courtesy of Tony Bianco.

tony bianco Simbai Western Boot

Buy: Tony Bianco Simbai Western Boot $100.17
Buy it

4. Marc Fisher Ltd. Warid Moto Bootie

These bright white Marc Fisher Ltd. combat ankle boots with a bulky lug sole and black laces are sure to make any outfit pop this season. Originally retailing for $248.95, they’re marked down to just under $150 at 40 percent off.

marc fisher ltd Warid Moto Bootie

Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Warid Moto Bootie $149.37
Buy it

5. Frye Flynn Bootie

Frye’s black leather Flynn boot — featuring stitching at the shaft, a sleek pointed toe and a 3-inch block heel — is also 40 percent off.

frye flynn bootie

Buy: Frye Flynn bootie $214.77
Buy it

Want more?

These $28 Combat Boots Are So Popular, They’re Going Viral

7 Summer Shoes You Can Wear in the Fall

Huge Labor Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers You Can Shop Now — Starting at $34

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad