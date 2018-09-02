5 Ankle Boots to Shop from Nordstrom’s End-of-Summer Sale — Up to 50 Percent Off

Nordstrom is having an end-of-summer sale now through Sept. 9 that you’re not going to want to miss out on. The department store chain is offering up to 50 percent off on select styles, including ankle boots that are perfect for fall.

With that in mind, scroll through to shop our picks of some of best booties marked down right now.

1. Tory Burch Marsden Bootie

Tory Burch’s luxe tan suede ankle boots featuring double-ring T logo gold hardware and a stacked wooden heel are 40 percent off. They’re also available in olive green and black.

2. Rag & Bone Romi Chelsea Bootie

Rag & Bone’s Romi black Chelsea bootie, boasting a chunky block heel and the brand’s signature dome studs detailing the welt, is half off its original price of nearly $600.

3. Tony Bianco Simbai Western Boot

For just $100 and change, cop these studded black leather Western-inspired almond-toe booties courtesy of Tony Bianco.

4. Marc Fisher Ltd. Warid Moto Bootie

These bright white Marc Fisher Ltd. combat ankle boots with a bulky lug sole and black laces are sure to make any outfit pop this season. Originally retailing for $248.95, they’re marked down to just under $150 at 40 percent off.

5. Frye Flynn Bootie

Frye’s black leather Flynn boot — featuring stitching at the shaft, a sleek pointed toe and a 3-inch block heel — is also 40 percent off.

