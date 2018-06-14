Sarah Jessica Parker Is a Glitter Queen in These Extra Sparkly Silver Booties

Sarah Jessica Parker can’t stop, won’t stop rocking glitter. Yesterday, she hit the streets of New York in the shiniest pumps that even her “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw would have wanted in her closet.

Later, the actress stepped out wearing another eye-catching glitter-filled boot that might put the other footwear to shame. Parker’s ankle booties were pointy with a semi-low block heel that appeared easy to walk on. She complemented her sparkle with even more shine as the star had on a metallic backpack, a gray button down blouse, and silver accessories.

Sarah Jessica Parker out for a stroll in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She may have gotten inspiration for the look from her own shoe line SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker as there’s a knee-high version from her collection that resembles the booties she was wearing. However, that inspiration doesn’t come cheap as the footwear below costs $595 online.

The price tag may be higher than expected, but standing out at the next party is priceless, and that’s exactly what this boot can do. Scroll through to get a closer look at the glossy leather detailing below and don’t think twice about clicking that “add to cart” button.

