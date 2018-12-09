Sandra Bullock Stomps Out in Brazil Rocking a Blue Suit With Floral Lace Louboutin Booties

Sandra Bullock is currently in São Paulo, Brazil doing press for her new Netflix film “Bird Box.” Today, she made an appearance at an event alongside co-star Trevante Rhodes rocking a vivid, eye-catching look from head-to-toe.

The 49-year-old Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet sporting a chic indigo blue pantsuit paired with Christian Louboutin Miss Tennis ankle boots crafted in a floral lace with electric tones. The colorful style, which retails for nearly $1,000, is inspired by the materials you might have found used in ‘70s interior design.

Sandra Bullock wearing a blue suit with colorful floral lace Louboutin booties in Brazil. CREDIT: Splash

A 3.9-inch stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe make the Miss Tennis boot complete. Bullock expertly styled the booties with a monotone ensemble — avoiding any clashing. The bright color of her suit seemed to only make her shoes pop more.

Sandra Bullock poses with her “Bird Box” co-star Trevante Rhodes. CREDIT: Splash

This appearance follows a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight last week, in which the mother of two joked about her anti-aging secrets. “I’m sleeping in a container that is devoid of outside carcinogens, that helps lift what you don’t have and — come on, please!” Bullock quipped. “The only time you see me is when I do press junkets. Do you know how many hours of hair and makeup this took? Two and a half hours!”

A close-up look at Sandra Bullock’s Christian Louboutin Miss Tennis ankle boots crafted in a floral lace with electric tones. CREDIT: Splash

Shop the bold style for yourself below.

Want more?

Nicole Kidman Swaps Heels for Glittery Christian Louboutin Flats on the Red Carpet