Sandra Bullock Stomps Out in Brazil Rocking a Blue Suit With Floral Lace Louboutin Booties

By Allie Fasanella
Trevante Rhodes and Sandra Bullock
Trevante Rhodes and Sandra Bullock in Brazil.
CREDIT: Splash

Sandra Bullock is currently in São Paulo, Brazil doing press for her new Netflix film “Bird Box.” Today, she made an appearance at an event alongside co-star Trevante Rhodes rocking a vivid, eye-catching look from head-to-toe.

The 49-year-old Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet sporting a chic indigo blue pantsuit paired with Christian Louboutin Miss Tennis ankle boots crafted in a floral lace with electric tones. The colorful style, which retails for nearly $1,000, is inspired by the materials you might have found used in ‘70s interior design.

Sandra Bullock brazil
Sandra Bullock wearing a blue suit with colorful floral lace Louboutin booties in Brazil.
CREDIT: Splash

A 3.9-inch stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe make the Miss Tennis boot complete. Bullock expertly styled the booties with a monotone ensemble — avoiding any clashing. The bright color of her suit seemed to only make her shoes pop more.

sandra bullock and Trevante Rhodes
Sandra Bullock poses with her “Bird Box” co-star Trevante Rhodes.
CREDIT: Splash

This appearance follows a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight last week, in which the mother of two joked about her anti-aging secrets. “I’m sleeping in a container that is devoid of outside carcinogens, that helps lift what you don’t have and — come on, please!” Bullock quipped. “The only time you see me is when I do press junkets. Do you know how many hours of hair and makeup this took? Two and a half hours!”

Sandra Bullock boots
A close-up look at Sandra Bullock’s Christian Louboutin Miss Tennis ankle boots crafted in a floral lace with electric tones.
CREDIT: Splash

