Watch Rita Ora Do Squats in the Highest Platform Boots Before Showtime

It appears singer Rita Ora has a pretty complex routine before hitting the stage to perform.

Yesterday, she shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of herself prior to her performance on Sunday for Huawei Mobile UK. While rocking a black and yellow bra top with matching wide leg pants and monster platform boots, the star proceeded to warm up her voice and do squats at the same time.

“Trying to squat and warm up With @matvjosh at the same time. Not quite sure if it’s working out for me though. Morning lol,” Ora said in a caption on the photo sharing platform.

Despite her downplaying her abilities, she actually did her warmup routine flawlessly and proved exactly why she’s a successful artist.

It takes a special person to be able to do physical activity in heeled platform booties — just ask Lady Gaga. For those who want to give the look a try, consider starting out with a flat boot like the Jeffrey Campbell style below.

The under $100 footwear gives off similar vibes as Ora’s boots with its massive platform. Scroll through and see below.

