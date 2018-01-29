Rihanna Is on Fire With This $18,000 Flame Fur Coat and Matching Vetements Boots

Rihanna was on fire for her performance of “Wild Thoughts” alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The trio stole the show with their hit single at the Grammys last night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but the singer’s flames continued with her knockout post-show look, which she shared shortly afterward on Instagram.

She had on a red-hot high-low outfit, which included an $18,050 flame raccoon fur coat and $60 fiery red sunglasses. Though her matching ’90s-inspired Vetements platform boots had a hefty price tag of $2,080, they’re half off online. The 7-inch leather shoes are black and appliquéd with red, orange and yellow flames at the bottom.

rude. 🔥💋🔥 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 27, 2018 at 10:59pm PST

Her Italian-made ankle boots were the perfect addition to her on-fire ensemble, and we can hardly wait for all the creative ways she’ll continue to incorporate them into her outfits. Now that she and her rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have been spending a lot more time together, perhaps she’ll take a walk on the wild side and rock them for date night.

From making Uggs look chic at the airport to casually wearing $900 rhinestone red heels, there’s no putting anything past RiRi. While she has no other shows coming up, Khaled has a tour planned with Demi Lovato and Kehlani, so fingers crossed he brings her out as a guest performer and we get another sighting of the shoes on the road.

