Rihanna Somehow Makes Uggs and Sweatpants Look So Good

As an artist and businesswoman who always travels the world, Rihanna’s airport style is always on point. In fact, it’s so good that she managed to make the classic Ugg-boots-and-sweatpants combo look extra stylish when she landed at JKF on Sunday in New York.

The star sported a navy blue sweatsuit with a $7,900 Gucci patched down jacket that complemented her casual outfit in the trendiest way, but it was really her accessories that took her attire to the next level. RiRi held onto a giant Fenty x Puma fur carry-on duffel bag and topped things off with brown suede Uggs. The popular shearling-lined shoes brought her entire look together and what makes them even better is how comfortable they are.

Whether you have a long plane ride or you’re traveling for an extended period of time, nothing beats the slipper-like feel of these boots. Go ahead, treat yourself to a pair and stay as relaxed as you can throughout your trip. For those who love pops of color in their wardrobe, the footwear brand, luckily, makes them in several colors beyond brown — including magenta, lavender, and green. All you have to do is take your pick.

We can’t imagine Rihanna’s travel schedule slowing down, so we can hardly wait to see how she styles the boots next.

