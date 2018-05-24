PrettyLittleThing & Karl Kani Collaborate on ’90s-Inspired Logomania Collection

Logomania and ’90s nostalgia have been the driving force behind recent streetwear and runway trends, and Karl Kani — one of the early brands that lead the charge — has returned to the party.

Last night e-tailer PrettyLittleThing celebrated its collaboration with Kani in Los Angeles, where nods to the decade’s fashion were in full effect with PLT’s sexy twist.

The collection includes sporty separates, outerwear, bold stripes, jersey dresses, and accessories that nod Kani’s signature urban style — a favorite of the late Tupac Shakur and Aaliyah, as well as today’s influencers like Ariana Grande and Justine Skye. Kani catapulted to fame in 1989 after he ignited the baggy jeans movement. Along with urban sportswear, Kani found success in the footwear category with his Timberland-like gold-plated boots.

Teyana Taylor, who stars in the new campaign, was among the boldface name guests who feted Kani, including Chris Brown, Tyga and Christina Milian. Snoop Dogg performed a medley of his hits, as did fellow rapper Mase — Diddy’s former protege.

Touches of the ’90s were also seen throughout the venue in the form of vintage convertibles, old school arcade games and boom boxes.

The PLT x Karl Kani campaign was shot in the Big Apple’s Harlem neighborhood, which brought Reebok ambassador Taylor back to her roots. Among the 41 pieces in the range, Taylor models an orange baseball dress featuring stripe details with “Kani” emblazoned across the center. Seen seated on the hood of a car, Taylor strikes a pose in sultry white over-the-knee boots that completed the look. PrettyLittleThing has a similar pair available for $85. Shop the style below.

