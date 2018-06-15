Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Engagement Ring & Over-the-Knee Gucci Logo Boots

Following the release of her new Nicki Minaj collab “Bed” on Thursday, Ariana Grande made an appearance in fiancé Pete Davidson’s latest Instagram photo that he posted earlier today, which revealed her stunning Gucci boots and her even more stunning diamond engagement ring.

While it’s possible to miss her over-the-knee double-G boots at first glance for a number of reasons (the photo’s black and white filter, the dramatic angle, the hand placements and well, Grande’s giant sparkler), they’re definitely there, in all their logomania glory.

The exact style the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is wearing are Gucci’s pre-fall ’18 Lisa thigh-high boots, featuring a beige and brown signature GG Supreme-logo-print canvas upper, a comfortable stacked wooden heel just under 4 inches and a cinched self-tie detail at the opening. You can purchase the bold round-toed boots, below, for $1,790.

In addition to showing off her monogrammed designer footwear in the picture, which was captioned “u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” it’s hard not to look away from Grande’s new $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring from the comedian on her left ring finger. She first debuted the eye-catching rock custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert June 2 in L.A.

