Olivia Culpo Puts Sizzling Twist on the Little Black Dress With Boots That Give Her Feet Room to Breathe

Olivia Culpo just put a sexy spin on the little black dress.

Yesterday, the star posted a photo of her incredibly skintight strapless number on Instagram. Culpo let her ensemble speak for itself as she kept her accessories at a minimum, only donning a white shoulder bag, but she used her footwear to elevate her look.

She wore bold open-toed thigh-high boots with her dress — which elongated and flattered her figure even further. The opening at the front of the shoes make them an unexpected option as they will allow the feet to breathe during this warm-weather season.

Revolve sells a style resembling Culpo’s pick for the low price of $63. Coincidentally, she was hanging out with the brand’s chief content officer, Raissa Gerona, on the ‘gram. “Excited to see kweeeeen @raissagerona tomorrow,” Culpo said. “Any guesses where we’re going???? @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld.”

The online retailer is known for its celebrity-filled events like the Revolve Festival at Coachella , so fans can expect a night to remember from these two at an over-the-top destination. Stay tuned to see where the glam gals end up.

See Olivia Culpo’s stylish shoe moments.

