These Are the Most Popular Fall Boots, According to Nordstrom

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: Nordstrom

When it comes to beautiful selections of shoes at a range of price points, there are few that do it better than Nordstrom. In honor of all their lustworthy offerings, we’ve rounded up the best-selling boots that customers are loving right now. Not only are they all perfect for fall, but they also have at least 4.5 star ratings — so you can feel even more confident about your purchase.

Louise et Cie Sonya Pointy Toe Bootie

Add a pop of color below the ankle with these sexy red statement booties.

Chloé Susanna Stud Buckle Bootie

There’s so much to love about this Western-style Chloé bootie, complete with bold buckle details and strategically placed studs.

Steve Madden Reece Sock Booties

A knit shaft offers that coveted socklike fit, while also allowing for easy on-and-off access. Even better? Originally $130, the pair is currently on sale for 20 percent off.

Calvin Klein Jeans Diahne Combat Boot

Pair these combat boots with a dress and tights for an edgy twist on a feminine look, or keep the rocker theme going from head to toe by sporting the style with some distressed jeans.

Alexander Wang Gabi Leather Bootie

Featuring a metallic cutout on the heel, these black booties elevate a classic fall look.

Børn Felicia Knee High Boot

With 649 positive reviews on the site, the Børn Felicia knee-high boot is selling out fast — and it’s not hard to see why. The pair includes a mixture of stunning textures on the outside, including burnished leather and rich suede, as well as a cushioned footbed on the inside for all-day comfort. Reduced from $240, this pair is also on sale for just $160.

Marc Fisher ‘Yale’ Chelsea Boot

Available in seven eye-catching finishes, this pointed toe chelsea boot is a supremely sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. We’re currently eyeing the style in in snakeskin leather.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

