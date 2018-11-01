These Are the Most Popular Fall Boots, According to Nordstrom

When it comes to beautiful selections of shoes at a range of price points, there are few that do it better than Nordstrom. In honor of all their lustworthy offerings, we’ve rounded up the best-selling boots that customers are loving right now. Not only are they all perfect for fall, but they also have at least 4.5 star ratings — so you can feel even more confident about your purchase.

Louise et Cie Sonya Pointy Toe Bootie

Add a pop of color below the ankle with these sexy red statement booties.

Louise et Cie Sonya pointy toe bootie CREDIT: Nordstrom

Chloé Susanna Stud Buckle Bootie

There’s so much to love about this Western-style Chloé bootie, complete with bold buckle details and strategically placed studs.

Chloe Susanna stud buckle bootie CREDIT: Nordstrom

Steve Madden Reece Sock Booties

A knit shaft offers that coveted socklike fit, while also allowing for easy on-and-off access. Even better? Originally $130, the pair is currently on sale for 20 percent off.

Steve Madden Reece sock booties CREDIT: Nordstrom

Calvin Klein Jeans Diahne Combat Boot

Pair these combat boots with a dress and tights for an edgy twist on a feminine look, or keep the rocker theme going from head to toe by sporting the style with some distressed jeans.

Calvin Klein Jeans Diahne combat boot CREDIT: Nordstrom

Alexander Wang Gabi Leather Bootie

Featuring a metallic cutout on the heel, these black booties elevate a classic fall look.

Alexander Wang Gabi leather bootie CREDIT: Nordstrom

Børn Felicia Knee High Boot

With 649 positive reviews on the site, the Børn Felicia knee-high boot is selling out fast — and it’s not hard to see why. The pair includes a mixture of stunning textures on the outside, including burnished leather and rich suede, as well as a cushioned footbed on the inside for all-day comfort. Reduced from $240, this pair is also on sale for just $160.

Børn Felicia knee high boot CREDIT: Nordstrom

Marc Fisher ‘Yale’ Chelsea Boot

Available in seven eye-catching finishes, this pointed toe chelsea boot is a supremely sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. We’re currently eyeing the style in in snakeskin leather.

Marc Fisher ‘Yale’ chelsea boot CREDIT: Nordstrom

