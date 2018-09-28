5 Stylish Women’s Boots to Shop From MyTheresa’s Huge Designer Sale

Sometimes, it just feels good to treat yourself — even more so if you can nab a stellar discount on that stunning pair of designer shoes you’ve been eyeing for ages.

Here to help you indulge in all your shoe-splurging fantasies, MyTheresa is currently offering $100 off orders of $700 or more, and $200 off when you spend at least $1,300. Today through Sunday, simply use code FORYOU7 for the first deal and FORYOU8 for the latter at checkout to take advantage of the savings.

It’s important to note there are a few brands excluded from the offer: Gucci, Dries van Noten, Loro Piana, Louboutin, Valentino and Acne Studios (as well as Les Specs, Dior sunglasses, Celine Sunglasses, and select styles marked with “Essential”). But with practically the entire site’s inventory up for grabs, there are tons of other stunning shoe options — including the latest additions and sleek looks that are already on sale — you can add to your cart and still get a sizable discount.

To help you wade through the endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite fall-ready boots (because after all, ’tis the season) to make it into the sale. Below, shop coveted styles from Prada, Yeezy and more, and head to Mytheresa.com to check out the entire selection of goodies while the deal’s still on.

MM6 Maison Margiela Suede Cowboy Boots

These sassy pale pink cowboy boots nail the neutral and western-inspired trends all in one silhouette.

MM6 Maison Margiela Suede cowboy boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Yeezy Embossed Leather Boots

Rock Kim Kardashian’s go-to Yeezy Season 7 boots are especially on-trend this fall thanks to their sleek snakeskin finish.

Yeezy embossed leather boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Prada Leather Ankle Boots

Complete with sturdy hiking-inspired laces, these chunky combat boots from Prada are an especially edgy pick.

Prada leather ankle boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Neous Hea Leather Ankle Boots

Add an unexpected twist below the ankle with these sumptuous cognac-colored boots featuring a sculptural heel with wood and clear accents.

Neous Hea leather ankle boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Dolce & Gabana Leopard Ankle Boots

Velvet leopard-print details and a woven metallic upper ensure these block-heel booties will be a standout.

