Mickey Mouse Celebrates His 90th Birthday With a Clarks Boot

Get ready to party. This month Mickey Mouse turns 90, and among the celebrations marking the event is as limited-edition footwear collection from Clarks Originals that pays homage to the famous Disney character.

Debuting on ClarksUSA.com and in Clarks stores today, is a reimagined Clarks Desert Boot that depicts a debossed Mickey Mouse from his debut film, “Steamboat Willie,” at the heel quarter. The iconic boot, launched in 1950, is available in sand-colored suede from the company’s historic partner tannery, Charles F. Stead in Leeds, England. The boot is done in a a traditional stitch-down construction in Mickey’s signature red color.

The boot is available for men, women and kids, and comes in a textured collectors box wrapped in tissue paper featuring heritage sketches of Mickey through the ages.

The shoe is in sharp contrast to Mickey’s favored footnote — a slip-on style in yellow or black that features a roomy toe box for enhanced comfort.

Clarks Originals Mickey Mouse Desert Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

For those who need to brush up on their Mickey history, here it goes. He launched his movie career on Nov. 18, 1928. Over they decades, he’s become the global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company, from the Mickey Mouse Club to today’s cartoon shorts.

The 90-year celebration will continue through a special on ABC airing Nov. 4, and a new season of animated shorts on the Disney Channel.

