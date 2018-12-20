Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Affordable Alternatives to Michelle Obama’s Glittery Balenciaga Boots

By Samantha Peters
Former first lady Michelle Obama responds to questions as she is interviewed by actress Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" at Barclays Center, in New YorkMichelle Obama Book Tour, New York, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama at an appearance for her book "Becoming" at Barclays Center in New York.
Michelle Obama nearly broke the internet after stepping out in a pair of glittery sequin thigh-high boots during the final stop of her book tour last night in New York. A decidedly unexpected choice for the former first lady, the tall boots from Balenciaga feature a sharp pointed toe and high-shine gold finish, making them a standout piece for the holidays.

Sadly, though, the pair doesn’t come cheap. Love the look but not the $4,000 price tag? Below, we’ve rounded up a range of equally chic silhouettes, starting at $49, to help you piece together a similar look without spending a fortune. 

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Thigh-High Boot

These glittering thigh-highs from Jeffrey Campbell are made from metal mesh and wrapped in clear plastic for a unique touch.

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Thigh High Boot
Jeffrey Campbell Gamora thigh-high boot.
Cape Robbin Womens Pointed Toe High Heel

A slouchy alternative to Obama’s bold style, these boots feature an eye-catching cone heel and slightly padded insole for added arch support.

Cape Robbin Womens Pointed Toe High Heel
Cape Robbin pointed toe high heel.
Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard Over-the-Knee boots

While this pair from Gianvito Rossi is the most expensive option on our list, its stunning gold finish and sequin appliqué make it worth the splurge. And just in case you needed any more incentive to buy the pair, it’s currently 50 percent off at Matches Fashion.

Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard over-the-knee boots
Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard over-the-knee boots.
Monki Glitter Over-the-Knee Boots

Priced at $79, these glittering thigh-highs feature a sturdy block heel to help you comfortably dance the night away.

Monki Glitter Over the Knee Boots
Monki Glitter over-the-knee boots.
TBDress Sequin Stretch Boots

Get the former first lady’s second-skin look with this sleek stretch option in a dark golden finish.

TBDress Sequin Stretch Boots 
TBDress Sequin Stretch boots.
