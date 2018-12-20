5 Affordable Alternatives to Michelle Obama’s Glittery Balenciaga Boots

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Thigh-High Boot

These glittering thigh-highs from Jeffrey Campbell are made from metal mesh and wrapped in clear plastic for a unique touch.

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora thigh-high boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Cape Robbin Womens Pointed Toe High Heel

A slouchy alternative to Obama’s bold style, these boots feature an eye-catching cone heel and slightly padded insole for added arch support.

Cape Robbin pointed toe high heel. CREDIT: Amazon

Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard Over-the-Knee boots

While this pair from Gianvito Rossi is the most expensive option on our list, its stunning gold finish and sequin appliqué make it worth the splurge. And just in case you needed any more incentive to buy the pair, it’s currently 50 percent off at Matches Fashion.

Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Matches Fashion

Monki Glitter Over-the-Knee Boots

Priced at $79, these glittering thigh-highs feature a sturdy block heel to help you comfortably dance the night away.

Monki Glitter over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Asos

TBDress Sequin Stretch Boots

Get the former first lady’s second-skin look with this sleek stretch option in a dark golden finish.

TBDress Sequin Stretch boots. CREDIT: TBDress

