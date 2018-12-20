5 Affordable Alternatives to Michelle Obama’s Glittery Balenciaga Boots

Michelle Obama nearly broke the internet after stepping out in a pair of glittery sequin thigh-high boots during the final stop of her book tour last night in New York. A decidedly unexpected choice for the former first lady, the tall boots from Balenciaga feature a sharp pointed toe and high-shine gold finish, making them a standout piece for the holidays.
Sadly, though, the pair doesn’t come cheap. Love the look but not the $4,000 price tag? Below, we’ve rounded up a range of equally chic silhouettes, starting at $49, to help you piece together a similar look without spending a fortune.
Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Thigh-High Boot
These glittering thigh-highs from Jeffrey Campbell are made from metal mesh and wrapped in clear plastic for a unique touch.
Cape Robbin Womens Pointed Toe High Heel
A slouchy alternative to Obama’s bold style, these boots feature an eye-catching cone heel and slightly padded insole for added arch support.
Gianvito Rossi Daze Cuissard Over-the-Knee boots
While this pair from Gianvito Rossi is the most expensive option on our list, its stunning gold finish and sequin appliqué make it worth the splurge. And just in case you needed any more incentive to buy the pair, it’s currently 50 percent off at Matches Fashion.
Monki Glitter Over-the-Knee Boots
Priced at $79, these glittering thigh-highs feature a sturdy block heel to help you comfortably dance the night away.
TBDress Sequin Stretch Boots
Get the former first lady’s second-skin look with this sleek stretch option in a dark golden finish.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
