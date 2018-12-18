The Best Heavy-Duty Men’s Snowboots That Are on Sale

Stay warm and dry this winter with FN’s selection of on-sale winter boots that are within your budget. These on-trend performance styles are packed with all the features and benefits you’re looking for this season, including waterproofed fabrics, temperature-regulated insulation, rugged outsoles and more. Scroll through to shop our selection of heavy-duty boots from brands like Salomon, Timberland and Ugg.

Baffin Pivot Boot

Eight layers of inner insulation and exterior heat-reflecting technology are designed to keep you warm in up to -94 degrees Fahrenheit, while the boot’s plush lining wicks away moisture and convenient rear entry closes with an easy Boa lacing system. Originally $280, the boots are now 40 percent off.

Baffin Pivot boot.

Salomon X Ultra Mid 2 Spikes GTX Winter Boot

A rugged hiking boot incorporates a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, winterized lug soles and spikes underfoot for enhanced gripping on snow and ice, and OrthoLite comfort footbed. Originally $180, the boots are now $126.

Salomon X Ultra Mid 2 Spikes GTX winter boot. CREDIT: Amazon

Timberland Euro Hiker Shell Toe Waterproof Boot

A duck-inspired style features a steel shank for arch support and partially recycled lug outsole for durability and traction. An EVE midsole offers enhanced underfoot comfort. Down from $175, the boots are on sale for just $105.

Timberland Euro Hiker waterproof boot. CREDIT: Shoes.com

Ugg Hannen TL

Keep dry and warm in a classic lace-up style designed with a seam-sealed construction to keep the water out. A removable cushioned insole allows you to customize with your own orthotic. Originally $230, the style is now $145.

Ugg Hannen TL CREDIT: Zappos

Teva Ember Lace

A lightweight winter boot is detailed in ripstop nylon for enhanced durability, lace-up closure that provides a customized fit and rubber outsole for traction on slippery surfaces. Reduced from $95, the pair is now $66.

Teva Ember Lace CREDIT: Zappos

The North Face Back-to-Berkeley Boot

This classic speed-laced waterproof style from The North Face pairs ballistic mesh with suede for the upper. Inside, PrimaLoft Eco insulation provides warmth, and a TNF Winter Grip rubber sole with Ice Pick lugs add underfoot security. Originally $130, the pair is now $115.

The North Face Back-to-Berkeley boot. CREDIT: Eastbay

