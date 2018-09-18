Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Stylish Men’s Boots To Make You Look Up to 4 Inches Taller

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

Toto Brown Leather Boots.
Toto Brown leather boots.
CREDIT: Amazon

If you’re looking to add a little extra height to your look this season, it’s actually easier than you might think. In fact, these cold-weather boots are all made with hidden lifts to inconspicuously give you that extra boost your DNA never allowed you (a decidedly more subtle alternative to rocking, say, five-inch Cuban heels like singer-songwriter Bono).

Below, shop chic styles from brands that specialize in this elevated technology, including Chamaripa, Toto, and more.

Chamaripa Chukka Boot

Perfect for the office or more formal events, this sleek chukka boot gives you 2.76 inches of height.

Chamaripa Chukka Boot
Chamaripa chukka boot.
CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: Chamaripa Chukka Boot $169
Buy it

Toto Black Leather Ankle Boots

This combat boot style adds 3.2 inches of height and features a matte leather finish and lug sole for an especially on-trend look.

Toto Black Leather Ankle Boots
Toto ankle boots.
CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: Toto Black Leather Ankle Boots $168
Buy it

Chamaripa Suede Hiking Boots

Offering 2.76 inches of added height, a cozy velvet lining and eye-catching leather accents on a suede exterior, these stylish hiking boots promise to be your go-to for any outdoor activity.

Chamaripa Suede Hiking Boots
Chamaripa suede hiking boots.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Chamaripa Suede Hiking Boots $159
Buy it

Toto Brown Leather Lightweight Boots

With 2.4 inches of added height, this stunning moc-toe chelsea boot can easily be dressed or down for a variety of different occasions.

Toto Brown Leather Lightweight Boots
Toto brown leather lightweight boots.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Toto Brown Leather Boots $168
Buy it

Jota Shoes Black Boots

A sleek oxford-boot hybrid, this multifunctional style will add a whopping 4 inches of height.

Jota Shoes Black Boots
Jota Shoes black boots.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Jota Shoes Black Boots $109
Buy it

Toto Desert Sand Lace-up Boots

Halfway between a sneaker and casual boot, this trendy pick features contrast eyelet details, a full-grain leather upper and rubber sole for an unexpected look. Plus, this style will give you 3.2 extra inches of height.

Toto Nubuck Desert Sand Lace-up Boots
Toto desert sand lace-up boots.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Toto Desert Sand Lace-up Boots $148
Buy it

