6 Stylish Men’s Boots To Make You Look Up to 4 Inches Taller

If you’re looking to add a little extra height to your look this season, it’s actually easier than you might think. In fact, these cold-weather boots are all made with hidden lifts to inconspicuously give you that extra boost your DNA never allowed you (a decidedly more subtle alternative to rocking, say, five-inch Cuban heels like singer-songwriter Bono).

Below, shop chic styles from brands that specialize in this elevated technology, including Chamaripa, Toto, and more.

Chamaripa Chukka Boot

Perfect for the office or more formal events, this sleek chukka boot gives you 2.76 inches of height.

Toto Black Leather Ankle Boots

This combat boot style adds 3.2 inches of height and features a matte leather finish and lug sole for an especially on-trend look.

Chamaripa Suede Hiking Boots

Offering 2.76 inches of added height, a cozy velvet lining and eye-catching leather accents on a suede exterior, these stylish hiking boots promise to be your go-to for any outdoor activity.

Toto Brown Leather Lightweight Boots

With 2.4 inches of added height, this stunning moc-toe chelsea boot can easily be dressed or down for a variety of different occasions.

Jota Shoes Black Boots

A sleek oxford-boot hybrid, this multifunctional style will add a whopping 4 inches of height.

Toto Desert Sand Lace-up Boots

Halfway between a sneaker and casual boot, this trendy pick features contrast eyelet details, a full-grain leather upper and rubber sole for an unexpected look. Plus, this style will give you 3.2 extra inches of height.

