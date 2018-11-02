How to Get Your Hands on Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out J.Crew Boots

While we’re used to seeing Yeezys, Air Jordans and limited-edition Nikes on the resale market, sneakers may need to make room for some new shoes because the “Meghan Markle effect” is real, people.

Since the Duchess of Sussex was welcomed into the royal family in May — along with the news of her pregnancy — Markle’s ability to drive sales has skyrocketed. Case in point: all her looks during her first royal tour.

Markle embarked on her 16-day visit to Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand last month with husband Prince Harry, and her wardrobe choices were the center of attention — so much so that the brands Markle sported saw a major increase in traffic and sales.

According to eco-friendly shoe company Rothy’s, for example, its online users almost doubled after she wore the brand’s eco-friendly flats, and both organic and direct traffic increased by a factor of three to four.

J.Crew also benefited from the “Markle effect.”

After she stepped out in the label’s Sadie black booties on Oct. 17, the shoe style started selling fast. Retailing for $178, the boots in black are now sold out, and resellers are taking advantage.

Some third parties are reselling the J.Crew boots for nearly double the original cost at $350, while others are reselling for $210 — which is the lowest listing so far.

