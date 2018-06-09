Mandy Moore Is Red-Hot In a Dangerously High-Slit Dress and 5-Inch Blade Heels

Mandy Moore turned heads yesterday in New York for her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Despite the Big Apple’s high temperatures, the actress opted for a red-hot long-sleeve dress and blush pink velvet thigh-high boots. It appears Moore is waiting for the right moment to break out her warm-weather attire.

Though her look had heavy sleeves, the rest of the star’s dress was breezy as it had a high-slit going above her knee right. On top of letting some cool air in, the silhouette also beautifully showcased her lightly-colored 5-inch footwear.

Just know her boots are priced at $819, but it could be a worthwhile investment for fall. You can never go wrong with having one standout pair of shoes for next season. Plus, no matter what it’s worn with, the razor blade heel and pointed toe adds a level of elegance to any ensemble while balancing it with fierce energy at the same time.

Get a closer look below, treat yourself, and take advantage of the site’s 30 percent discount.

Want more?

Celebs on the Red Carpet Are Using Marijuana CBD-Infused Lotion for Pain-Free Feet in Heels

Mandy Moore Channeled an Emoji With Her Outfit at ‘This Is Us’ Screening