Lady Gaga Styles the Tiniest Leopard-Print Dress With Sky-High Combat Boots

New York’s temperatures may be on the rise, but that hasn’t stopped Lady Gaga from donning leather.

Yesterday, the Grammy Award-winning artist spent the day in the sun with her fiancé, Christian Carino, in an edgy leather jacket and a Miaou leopard-print button-front minidress that flattered her petite figure.

Lady Gaga rocks leopard print dress and holds Christian Carino's hand during their date out together in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She paired her bold look with a custom Giuseppe Zanotti black lace-up boot that featured a sky-high platform, delivering added lift to an already incredibly high stiletto heel. Since the one-of-a-kind boots were made with the star in mind, it’s no surprise they fit right in with her wild shoe style.

Lady Gaga's custom Giuseppe Zanotti black booties. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Gaga’s bespoke boots are naturally nowhere to be found online, but a similar pair is available on eBay for $695. The biggest difference is the lack of a platform, though it’s not a complete deal breaker — the lace-up silhouette looks just as chic without it. And while a boot purchase might not make sense in the summer, it’s smart to think ahead. Fall will be here in the blink of an eye, so make this investment ASAP.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Is Our Orange Crush In a Sexy Coat, Fishnets and Sky-High Platform Heels

Lady Gaga Goes Full-Out ’90s in Checkered Co-Ords and Sky-High Platform Boots