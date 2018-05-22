Kourtney Kardashian Does the Peekaboo Bra Trend With Snakeskin Yeezy Boots & Leather Pants

When it comes to style, the Kardashian sisters are always on point. Just yesterday, Kourtney stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., for a cup of coffee from Starbucks and she looked flawless.

Despite the California heat, the reality TV star donned dark brown leather pants. To keep herself from overheating, she paired her heavy bottoms with a light nude top that kept the peek-a-boo bra trend going as she let her lacy matching intimates show through.

The 39-year-old’s look got hotter and bolder as she opted for Python-printed Yeezy boots with a short kitten heel. A similar option below features a sharp pointed toe design on a chunky 4-inch heel available for purchase at $2,041.

Summer will be here soon enough and it’ll be interesting to see if the mother of three will continue incorporating boots into her warm-weather wardrobe.

