Kim Kardashian’s Black Yeezy Boots & Green Outfit Have Military Babe Vibes

Kim Kardashian made quite the statement in the simplest monochromatic look yesterday as she was seen leaving her hotel in New York.

The star donned a loose military green bomber jacket with flattering form-fitting leggings to match. Given the pastel and floral outfits going around this spring, it was actually refreshing to see Kardashian in something different.

For her footwear, the mother of three broke her military green streak and went with something darker. Kardashian rocked a pair of Yeezy sock booties that can now be bought on sale at 30 percent off for $348.

The shoes are made with stretchable satin fabric. Considering Kardashian was heading out of her accommodations, it made sense she slipped on the cozy heels.

Plus, with the summer days right around the corner, there’s no telling where Kardashian will be off to next. A packed travel schedule like hers most likely means fans will be seeing these snug shoes again. Here’s to keeping an eye out for those family vacations — hopefully Kanye West and their three children come along with her next time. Seeing them all decked out in Yeezys would be a sight to see and the ultimate summer fashion inspiration.

