Kendall Jenner Chases a Horse Around in Heels in New Longchamp Commercial

Kendall Jenner’s new commercial for Longchamp is here. The supermodel has been teasing behind-the-scenes footage of it since April, but she finally released the official clip via Instagram on Friday.

On top of the campaign celebrating the brand’s 70th anniversary, it was also a special project for the model, as she was able to live out one of her favorite parts of her childhood. Watch the ‘gram video below and see the star run through Paris to be reunited with a beautiful horse.

As a youngster, Jenner did not dream of walking runways and being in front of the camera; all she ever wanted was to be an equestrian. “I’ve always loved animals,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “I rode horses for 10 and a half years, so I thought I was going to be a professional horseback rider and then a vet. I used to play these vet video games.”

It’s heartwarming to see the French brand bring Jenner back to her roots. They even kept all the focus on the horse; Jenner is dressed in a standard all-black look. She donned a dark turtleneck sweater with matching pants and high heeled boots similar to the ones below featuring a chunky heel from Longchamp. It’s a chic, simple look that didn’t overshadow Jenner’s incredible moment with the horse.

