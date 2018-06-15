Katy Perry Sizzling Onstage Outfit: A See-Through Jumpsuit & Over-the-Knee Boots

Katy Perry is more than half way through the European leg of her “Witness” World Tour. Last night, she performed the first of her two shows scheduled in London, and she brought back her standout all-red costume to the stage. Perry’s head-turning ensemble features a sparkly see-through jumpsuit layered with a matching bodysuit underneath.

Singer Katy Perry performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When she first appeared, she wore mirrored shades, with the jumpsuit’s hood over her head, but she soon strips away both. The one accessory that stays on throughout? Her red patent leather over-the-knee boots. Asos makes a shiny look-alike pair that’s now on sale on the website for the low price of $36.

Summer may not be the best time to invest in boots, but they’ll prove to be useful come fall. Wear them with skinny jeans tucked in (for a statement), under a midi-length dress (for subtlety), or, if you dare, a see-through jumpsuit (for even more of a statement). Click through below for a closer look at the Asos boots online, but act fact because a deal this good doesn’t last long.

Want more?

Katy Perry Looks Like a Disney Princess in a Ballgown With Glass Slippers on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry Had a Lot to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift on ‘Carpool Karaoke’