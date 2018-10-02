Kate Middleton Whips Out Her Favorite Old Riding Boots in First Royal Appearance Since Giving Birth

Kate Middleton made her first official royal appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis in April, visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at the Paddington Recreation Ground in Ewhurst, England, today.

The royal mom of three wore a casual outdoor-ready outfit for the occasion, dressing in almost the same look she wore when she visited a children’s farm last year — an olive green windbreaker over a collared cashmere sweater matched with light brown Zara biker jeans. She tucked them into her go-to favorites: a pair of well-worn tassel-embellished riding boots from British designer Penelope Chilvers.

Kate Middleton wearing an olive green sweater with a matching jacket and light brown skinny jeans. CREDIT: Splash

The Duchess of Cambridge has reached for the Spanish vegetable-dyed leather luxury boots, which retail for £475, on numerous occasions over the years — from local outings to touring Bhutan and Canada with husband Prince William in 2016. The knee-high style, which features a feminine cut and a simple scalloped detail, is also handmade.

Kate Middleton wearing Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots. CREDIT: Splash

An Instagram post shared by the Penelope Chilvers brand two years ago revealed that Middleton has owned the boots for 14 years. You can buy the original tassel boots here or shop a similar yet slightly more affordable option below.

Bandolino Bryices. CREDIT: Zappos

Kate Middleton wearing Penelope Chilvers boots at a children’s farm in May 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wears Penelope Chilvers boots while in Canada in September 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

