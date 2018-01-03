These Are Kate Middleton’s Favorite Boots — and They’re on Sale

Kate Middleton is known for her willingness to recycle pieces from her wardrobe, but there’s one item — her Penelope Chilvers leather boots — that she’s had in her wardrobe for more than a decade.

The knee-length boots feature a tassel detail on the zipper and a small buckle on the cuff. They normally retail for $750 but are available on discount now at Moda Operandi for just $450.

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel boot Courtesy of Penelope Chilver

Middleton was first spotted in the boots in 2004 — long before she married into the royal family. Then, Middleton posed in a button-down shirt and a green skirt, paired with the classic boots, at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.

A much younger Kate Middleton poses at Game Fair at England’s Blenheim Palace. Rex Shutterstock

She was seen in the boots again just a year later, wearing them to the Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire as part of a Western-inspired ensemble.

Kate Middleton at the Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire. Rex Shutterstock

In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge took the boots on the road, wearing them for multiple hikes throughout the globe. She first took them to Paro Taktsang in Bhutan, where she hiked in them alongside her husband, Prince William. Middleton wore the shoes with slim-fitting green pants and a vest for an adventuresome look.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan in April 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Then, in September 2016, she took the boots to the Great Bear Rainforest in Canada, wearing them with dark jeans and a tan coat.

Kate Middleton wears her Penelope Chilvers boots while in Canada in September 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton was last spotted in the boots in November, when she paired them with a Barbour coat and black pants while paying a visit to Robin Hood Primary School in Birmingham, England.

Kate Middleton visits an elementary school in England in November 2017. Rex Shutterstock

With the versatility of these boots, it’s no wonder the 35-year-old has them in heavy rotation in much the same way as her trusty Superga sneakers and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

