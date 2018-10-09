Get Ready for Winter With Kate Middleton’s Favorite Boots — and Affordable Look-Alike Options

Fall is already in full swing, with colder temperatures just around the corner. To help you find the perfect boots for the season, we’ve turned to royal fashion icon Kate Middleton for inspiration. From under-$200 snow boots to sleek knee-high options the Duchess has rocked time and time again, her favorite styles are sure to help you turn heads.

Below, find out where to buy these coveted options — as well a few budget-friendly lookalikes for less.

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot

First spotted on the Duchess’ feet back in 2004, the Duchess recently re-wore her Penelope Chilvers boots during her first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis in April. Featuring a tassel-embellished zipper and slim silhouette, these boots will help elongate your frame — just as they did for the Duchess.

For a slightly more wallet-friendly version, try this $130 pair from Naturalizer that will still help you nail royal-approved look.

Naturalizer Demi boots. CREDIT: Zappos

Sorel Tivoli III

Forget about having to sacrifice style for functionality when it comes to snow boots. This Kate approved-option from Sorel marries the best of both worlds, complete with contrast stitching and a chic block heel, as well as a waterproof suede upper and fully lined interior to help keep you dry and warm in fierce weather.

Aquatalia Rhumba Suede Knee-High Boots

Kate has worn Aquatalia’s Rhumba boots on numerous occasions over the years — and it’s not hard to see why they’re consistently her go-to. The luxe suede finish and 3.3-inch heel height add feminine flair to practically any outfit.

While Kate’s go-to style will cost you $695, Aldo also carries a similarly stylish pair you can nab for just $118.

Aldo Mirarecia boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Le Chameau Vierzon Jersey Lined Boots

We definitely have our eye on these rain-ready boots this season. Not only do they look amazing paired with skinny jeans, but they’re also designed for ultimate comfort — they feature a snap-fastening buckle for the best fit around the calves and a shock-absorbing outsole to prevent fatigue throughout the day. On top of all that, they retail for just $179.

Stuart Weitzman HalfNHalf Stretch Knee-High Boots

Another quintessential knee-high style, this option from Stuart Weitzman — worn here by the Duchess in 2017 — is great if you’re looking for a lower-heeled look.

You can nab the sophisticated style for nearly $625 on Russelandbromley.co.uk, or cop this under-$200 pair from Blondo for a similar yet more affordable look.

Blondo Velma Waterproof Boot. CREDIT: Zappos

