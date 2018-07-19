Iggy Azalea Holds Court in Glow-in-the-Dark Fishnet Tights & Glossy Thigh-High Boots

Iggy Azalea used her music for a good cause last night at UCLA’s Pauley Pavillon for the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Monster Energy Outbreak.

During the star-studded event, Blake Griffin and Floyd Mayweather competed in a friendly game to raise money for a variety of charities. Once they got a break during halftime, the blonde embraced entertained guests by heading straight for the middle of the court to perform.

Iggy Azalea performs at the Monster Energy Outbreak presents $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game. CREDIT: Courtesy of $50K Charity Challenge

Azalea went all out with a bold look featuring a see-through bright orange top that she layered on top of a white bra top. She finished off her ensemble with eye-catching neon green and orange fishnet tights that would have glowed in the dark.

Over the tights, she had on thigh-high white boots that went beyond the average on-trend pair. For a more practical budget-friendly option, Kendall + Kylie released the pointed toe bootie below that resemble Azalea’s shoes.

Iggy Azalea wears thigh high boots to the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. CREDIT: Courtesy of $50K Charity Challenge

The following footwear has a nearly 3-inch and a side zip that makes it easy to pull on and off. It may be practical to start thinking about how the shoes will work in the fall, but it’s important to see how they fit in with summer style.

Then again, no matter the season, there’s no going wrong with some fresh clean kicks.

Want more?

Iggy Azalea Makes a TV Appearance Wearing the Trendiest See-Through Open-Toe Booties

Iggy Azalea Burns Ex Nick Young’s Designer Clothes After He Cheated