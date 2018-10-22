These Exclusive Hunter Rain Boots Are Designed With Collegiates in Mind

The wave of back-to-school-shopping may be over, but Hunter knows the wet weather season means kids will still need a trusted pair of rain boots to keep them dry (and stylish) on campus this season.

To help them do just that, the British brand has teamed up with Zappos on an exclusive Campus Collection featuring three versatile and affordably priced options that cater to a range of student wardrobes and budgets. The styles include a black Chelsea boot for men ($135) and a tall and short version of the Hunter Original Play Boot for women — available in limited edition red, white and black colorways. The tall style retails for $110, while the short style retails for just $95. All three looks are recognizable by a multicolored tab on the heel.

Of course, the trend-forward looks still offer the practical features you’d expect of the brand, like cushioned insoles for enhanced comfort and textured outsoles for traction on slippery surfaces.

And for a head-to-toe look, the collection also includes a limited edition backpack and sweatshirt.

Below, shop the must-have boots from the new collection, and head to zappos.com to see all the campus-ready offerings.

Hunter Original Chelsea

Hunter Original chelsea CREDIT: Zappos

Hunter Original Play Boot Short Rain Boots

Hunter Original Play Boot short rain boots. CREDIT: Zappos

Hunter Original Play Boot Tall Rain Boots

Hunter Original Play Boot tall rain boots. CREDIT: Zappos

