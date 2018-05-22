Hunter x Target’s Trendy Collab Is the Sale You Can’t Miss Memorial Day Weekend — Shoes Starting at $17.50

Brace yourself for Memorial Day (May 28) and all the sales that come along the weekend leading up to the holiday. One set of discounted items that needs to be on everyone’s list is the popular Hunter x Target collab — which dropped in early April.

Though the affordable versions of the brand’s iconic rain boot is, unfortunately, gone, there’s still plenty to choose from the collection — and the best part is that its 30 percent off the original price. Sometimes it pays to procrastinate and wait for last-minute deals.

Some great buys from the range include pool slides ($17.50; regularly $25) and trendy canvas high-top sneakers ($28; regularly $40). So get those credit cards ready. Don’t miss out on outerwear, beach towels, frisbees, thermoses, and a variety of outdoor gear great for future beach days and hikes in the coming summer months.

The sales are going on right now, so click through to Target and start making those purchases ASAP. The limited-edition products are within all budgets with clearance prices beginning at $2.10 and only going up to $42 — grabbing two of everything won’t even break the bank. How amazing is that?

