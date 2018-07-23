Hunter Rainboots Are Now Less Than $100 at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

New Yorkers bracing for the rain-soaked week ahead, we’ve got good news for you.

While your umbrellas and waterproof jackets will certainly come in handy during the thunderstorms and showers forecasted for the next few days, a pair of trusty rainboots might just be the key to a puddle-proof commute.

Enter the OG rubber Wellington boot: Hunter. The heritage footwear brand is offering its most classic silhouettes with significant markdowns, thanks to the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Up for grabs are its Original Tall Rain Boots in the beloved (and NYC-favored) black finish — originally retailing for $150 and now priced at an affordable $99.90. The nearly knee-high boots feature an adjustable buckle at the side, a rubber upper and textile lining as well as a traction-gripping sole for ease of travel.

If you prefer to let those calves breathe in the summer heat, Hunter’s Original Short Boots are also included in the event. The watertight shoes also boast a pull-on style and ground-gripping sole in the same dark slate color but cost you only $89.90.

Additionally, the brand’s traditional Chelsea-cut version — a favorite among fashionistas — is getting its own discount. Hunter’s Original Refined Quilted Gloss Boots in the same shade are down to just $99.90, despite their being upgraded with a slimmer and tailored silhouette as well as quilted detailing at the back of the shoes.

Even better, rainboots never go out of season; the shoes transition perfectly from the summer to the cooler months. Shop them here before they sell out.

