Hunter and Disney’s New Mary Poppins Boots Are Practically Perfect in Every Way

Searching for the perfect holiday gift for the Disney lover in your life? Hunter is here to help.

Celebrating the December release of the new film, “Mary Poppins Returns,” the British rain boot and accessories brand has teamed up with Disney for a capsule collection of weatherproof gear inspired by the beloved cinematic nanny who made her debut in 1964, starring Julie Andrews. Emily Blunt will reprise the role in the forthcoming sequel.

The collection includes boots, backpacks and umbrellas for women, men and kids in a range of colorful designs featuring Mary’s iconic silhouette. And for those especially eager to channel the character’s own look, you can even nab a limited-edition tote inspired by Mary’s own carpet bag (which is also perfect travel, as it will stand out among sea of black luggage on the airport carousel).

The entire collection is available on Hunterboots.com and retails from $80 to $490. Shop some of our favorite looks from the new line, below.

Women’s Original Tall Printed Rain Boots

Women’s Original tall printed rain boots in Arcade Pink CREDIT: Hunter

Women’s Original Printed Short Rain Boots

Women’s Original printed short rain boots in Moonlight CREDIT: Hunter

Original Mary Bag

Original Mary Bag CREDIT: Hunter

