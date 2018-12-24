5 Space-Saving Boot Organizers Every Footwear Fanatic Needs

While you may not have a Kardashian-sized closet with gleaming rows of immaculately organized shoe shelves, you can get your own space looking spiffy — and free up valuable real estate — simply by adding some smart storage and organizing solutions. Boots in particular can be tricky to store and make space for. From racks and hanging files to under-the-bed organizers, here are a few of our favorite products that will make life easier.

Whitmor Hanging Boot File

Keep boots from cluttering up your closet floor or shelves with this simple hanging file organizer, which holds three pairs of short or tall styles. It features a 360-degree swivel hook that works with any standard closet rod and comes with blow-up inserts to help your boots keep their shape.

Whitmor Hanging Boot File CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Container Store 4-Compartment Under-Bed Organizer

If your closet is overstuffed and you don’t want to give up precious floor space in your room, this under-bed organizer is a great solution. It’s designed with a clear PVC zippered cover that protects your beloved boots from dust and enables easy viewing of the contents.

The Container Store 4-Compartment Under-Bed Organizer CREDIT: Courtesy of The Container Store

Boot Butler Standing Boot Rack

With its tiny footprint — it takes up just 10 x 20 inches of floor space — this clever standing boot rack holds five pairs (including heavier styles such as cowboy boots and wellies). The hangers help your boots keep their shape and prevent the creasing and scuffs that can result from leaving them on the floor. Boot Butler also makes a hanging rack version that attaches to a closet rod.

Boot Butler Standing Boot Rack CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Boottique Boot Rack

Get your boots off the floor with this handy freestanding rack, which can be tucked away in a closet or placed anywhere else you have extra space. The rack’s easy-to-use clip hanger system can hold as many as 10 pairs of boots as well as handbags.

Boottique Boot Rack CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Honey-Can-Do 6-Pair Boot Rack

Use this sturdy steel rack in your closet or entryway to keep up to six pairs of boots neatly organized. Or move it around your home as needed — it weighs only 3 pounds.

Honey-Can-Do 6-Pair Boot Rack CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

