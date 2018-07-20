Halsey Sports a Tiny Checkered Look and Edgy Combat Boots at a Pit Stop in LA

Halsey took to Instagram today to share a snapshot of her surprise performance with Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto at the band’s concert in Los Angeles.

For the special moment, the star donned a short black and white checkered look that she took to the next level with edgy combat boots. It’s an unexpected summer outfit that can easily transition into the upcoming fall season.

For those already dreaming about sweater weather, a similar Steve Madden pair is available online and on sale for under $100, thanks to Nordstrom’s major anniversary event. However, unlike Halsey’s monochromatic footwear choice, the below boots kick things up a notch with bright red laces that will help you stand out among the sea of black footwear that many typically don in cooler months. Scroll through for a closer look.

