Halsey Shows Off Figure in Cheetah Print Bra Top, Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots

Last night, Halsey was seen making her way out of the Los Angeles International Airport in an unexpectedly revealing travel look.

With most aircrafts blasting cool air through the vents, many travelers tend to bundle up when flying regardless of their destination or where they are coming from. The singer disregarded this idea and simply dressed for the sunny Los Angeles weather as she stepped out in a cheetah print crop top and tiny ripped denim shorts held up by a skinny red belt.

Halsey gives the airport look a new meaning as she sports this cheetah print top and black cowboy boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it came down to her footwear, the star actually opted to cover up in some black embellished cowboy boots. Since they didn’t have laces, it must have been easy for her to get them through security.

There’s a luxury pair by Tony Lama that has some chic details, similar to Halsey’s boots, available at Beverly Hills, Calif., boutique Madison.

For those using up their vacation days to travel this summer, maybe it’s time to get a pair. Halsey made it clear they are great to jet set around the world in.

Tony Lama x Madison's MA1014L boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison

From Asia to Europe, she has a long series of shows to perform, and that means the travel outfits will continue.

