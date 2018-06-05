Halle Berry Teases Fierce Leather Look With Heeled Boots in ‘John Wick 3’ Photo

On Monday, Halle Berry took to Instagram to give fans their first look at her starring role in the new “John Wick: Chapter 3” movie.

Though the actress didn’t pose with other cast members, she had two identical canine friends walking beside her. Unfortunately, Berry didn’t go into detail about the meaning of the photo, but the star did deliver a fierce look that skipped summer and went straight into fall.

Berry donned an all-black outfit that included a form-fitting top with a button-down and jacket on top. For her bottoms, she brought back her “Catwoman” roots through a pair of black leather boots.

Tony Bianco makes a sleek over-the-knee pair that can easily be worn with leather pants for a similar effect. The following 3.5-inch block heel also makes them easier to walk, and as a bonus he stompers are 40 percent off, dropping the price tag down to $109.17. With this markdown, there’s no better time to prepare for the cold weather than now. Plus, summer will fly by, so get inspired by Berry and get the versatile footwear before it sells out.

Want more?

Halle Berry Walked Around L.A. in a See-Through Little Black Dress and 5-Inch Spike Heels

Halle Berry Turns Heads In Sizzling Metallic Cocktail Dress & Matching Party Heels at Pre-Oscar Dinner