Gigi Hadid Steps Out in the Perfect Fall Boots — & Better Yet, They’re Only $80

Gigi Hadid has done it again.
The supermodel (and star of many a New York Fashion Week show this season) stepped out yesterday in a pair of trendy sock-style boots, ensuring that the trend isn’t fading out anytime soon. While they certainly grab attention with their faux snakeskin detail and stiletto heel, it’s their surprisingly affordable price that’s getting all the headlines.
The wallet-friendly red and black booties from Mango retail for only $80 and are still available on Mango.com.
Spotted leaving boyfriend (and newest face of the Converse One Star sneaker) Zayn Malik’s apartment, Hadid matched the shoes with a fall-inspired look.
The statement outfit consisted of a mustard yellow jumpsuit topped with a jacket featuring patterned sleeves and a leather base.
As the eldest of the Hadid siblings, the 23-year-old beauty led the way this week by walking for the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Brandon Maxwell, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and many other big designer names in NYFW’s spring ’19 rotation. Alongside younger sister Bella, Gigi continues to be one of the most in-demand stars of the runway.
