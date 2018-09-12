Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Steps Out in the Perfect Fall Boots — & Better Yet, They’re Only $80

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Gigi Hadid steps out during New York Fashion Week in a mustard jumpsuit and $80 Mango snakeskin booties.
CREDIT: Splash

Gigi Hadid has done it again.

The supermodel (and star of many a New York Fashion Week show this season) stepped out yesterday in a pair of trendy sock-style boots, ensuring that the trend isn’t fading out anytime soon. While they certainly grab attention with their faux snakeskin detail and stiletto heel, it’s their surprisingly affordable price that’s getting all the headlines.

gigi hadid, nyfw, affordable booties, mango
Gigi Hadid steps out during New York Fashion Week in a mustard jumpsuit and $80 Mango snakeskin booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

The wallet-friendly red and black booties from Mango retail for only $80 and are still available on Mango.com.

gigi hadid, mango booties, affordable booties
A close-up shot of Gigi Hadid’s Mango booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

Spotted leaving boyfriend (and newest face of the Converse One Star sneaker) Zayn Malik’s apartment, Hadid matched the shoes with a fall-inspired look.

The statement outfit consisted of a mustard yellow jumpsuit topped with a jacket featuring patterned sleeves and a leather base.

gigi hadid, affordable booties
Gigi Hadid leaves Zayn Malik’s apartment.
CREDIT: Splash News

As the eldest of the Hadid siblings, the 23-year-old beauty led the way this week by walking for the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Brandon Maxwell, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and many other big designer names in NYFW’s spring ’19 rotation. Alongside younger sister Bella, Gigi continues to be one of the most in-demand stars of the runway.

bella hadid, gigi hadid, le silla, bof500 gala, new york fashion week
(L-R) Bella and Gigi Hadid attend the 2018 BoF 500 gala.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock
Mango Snake-effect Ankle Boots
Mango snake-effect ankle boots.
CREDIT: Mango

Buy: Mango Snake-Effect Ankle Boots $79.99
Buy it

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Wows in Optical Skirt and Trendy See-Through Sandals at New York Fashion Week

3 Affordable Alternatives to Gigi Hadid’s Red-Hot Sock Booties — Starting at $30

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad