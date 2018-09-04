3 Affordable Alternatives to Gigi Hadid’s Red-Hot Sock Booties — Starting at $30

Gigi Hadid is considered a style maven for many reasons, but often because she knows how to take her looks between the seasons so effortlessly. If she’s rocking a chunky sweater, she’ll pair it with knee-high boots and a miniskirt, or opt for denim on denim and a mule. So it’s no surprise she’s nailing the transitional effect once again with her latest outfit — which includes a stunning pair of sock booties that will undoubtedly be huge this fall.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old stepped out in red leather booties, featuring a slightly curved stiletto heel, from Australian brand Senso. She paired the retro style with cropped jeans by Tommy Hilfiger, a Wrangler T-shirt, brown V-neck sweater and coordinating red Versace Icon tote bag ($2,675).

Gigi Hadid in red leather Senso boots. CREDIT: Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com

Since the brand’s boots typically retail for upwards of $200, we decided to do some digging and find a few lookalikes on the more affordable side. Below, shop our favorites to help you rock the model-approved look for as little as $30.

A New Day Cady Stiletto Sock Booties

A New Day Cady stiletto sock booties. CREDIT: Target

This sleek, stretchy option from Target offers a similar heel and calf height to that of the coveted Senso pair.

Forever 21 Kitten Heel Sock Boots

Forever 21 kitten heel sock boots. CREDIT: Forever 21

A low kitten heel style, like this one from Forever 21, will help you comfortably get through your day.

Leith Finn Sock Bootie

Leith Finn sock bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Striped ankle details add sporty flair to this lustworthy look.

