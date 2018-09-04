3 Affordable Alternatives to Gigi Hadid’s Red-Hot Sock Booties — Starting at $30

Gigi Hadid is considered a style maven for many reasons, but often because she knows how to take her looks between the seasons so effortlessly. If she’s rocking a chunky sweater, she’ll pair it with knee-high boots and a miniskirt, or opt for denim on denim and a mule. So it’s no surprise she’s nailing the transitional effect once again with her latest outfit — which includes a stunning pair of sock booties that will undoubtedly be huge this fall.
On Sunday, the 23-year-old stepped out in red leather booties, featuring a slightly curved stiletto heel, from Australian brand Senso. She paired the retro style with cropped jeans by Tommy Hilfiger, a Wrangler T-shirt, brown V-neck sweater and coordinating red Versace Icon tote bag ($2,675).
Since the brand’s boots typically retail for upwards of $200, we decided to do some digging and find a few lookalikes on the more affordable side. Below, shop our favorites to help you rock the model-approved look for as little as $30.
A New Day Cady Stiletto Sock Booties
This sleek, stretchy option from Target offers a similar heel and calf height to that of the coveted Senso pair.
Forever 21 Kitten Heel Sock Boots
A low kitten heel style, like this one from Forever 21, will help you comfortably get through your day.
Leith Finn Sock Bootie
Striped ankle details add sporty flair to this lustworthy look.
