Gigi Hadid Gives Millennial Pink a Style Upgrade With These Shiny Boots

Gigi Hadid has made it abundantly clear that millennial pink is her go-to color, but the supermodel decided to give it a chic style upgrade for a day out in New York yesterday. She gave the soft hue a more elegant feel by pairing it with a dark, almost entirely black look, and we’ll copy it ASAP.

The star wore a navy sweatshirt with “Time to Dance” written across it in a blush shade, loose black pants and a statement pink jacket layered on top. To elevate her outfit, while keeping her overall look casual, Hadid opted for an eye-catching pair of lace-up combat boots similar to the Jeffrey Campbell ones we found, below. Both shoes boast a high-shine leather exterior, making it an effortless way to step up any look without being over the top.

It also switches things up from the standard ankle black booties, so if you haven’t made moves to grab a pair, let Hadid’s ensemble brighten your day and inspire you to add them to your closet. Plus, you can’t go wrong with that comfortable two-inch platform design and under-$100 price tag.

But boots aren’t the only kicks Hadid has an eye for. She took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she hit up Reebok’s flagship store in Boston, which means we can expect to see her in sneaker looks in the near future.

